‘Harry Potter’ actor in intensive care after serious car crash

Jim Tavare also wrote and starred in ITV's 'The Sketch Show'

Comedian, actor and ‘Harry Potter’ star Jim Tavare is currently in intensive care after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.

Tavare, who played Tom the Inkeeper in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, suffered a broken neck and punctured lung in the head-on crash – as well as 15 broken ribs, breaks in his right leg and fractured breastbones.

Writing on his Facebook page with a photo of him in hospital, Tavare’s wife posted: “This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He’s currently in ICU intensive care.

“He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

Fans have since taken to his Facebook page to share their messages of support.

Tavare trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and is also renowned for co-writing and starring in the BAFTA-winning ITV comedy series, ‘The Sketch Show’.