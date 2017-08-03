‘Harry Potter’ actor Robert Hardy has died, aged 91

Cornelius Fudge was just one of many roles the actor portrayed during his long-running and successful career

Robert Hardy, the veteran actor who played Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films, has died.

The actor’s family have confirmed the news, as the BBC reports. They described Hardy as having had a “tremendous life” and “a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years.”

Hardy was awarded a CBE for his services to acting in 1981. Throughout his career, he appeared in shows and movies such as Midsomer Murders, All Creatures Great And Small, Foyle’s War, Sense And Sensibility and more.

IMDB lists his last screen appearance as coming in 2015 in the short piece Joseph’s Reel, in which he played the character of Old Joseph.

Hardy’s Harry Potter co-star Chris Rankin was among the first to react to the news of his death. The actor, who played Percy Weasley in the popular franchise, wrote on Twitter: “BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx”

No cause of death has been confirmed at the time of writing.