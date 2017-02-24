‘Harry Potter’ Easter egg spotted in new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ clip

The new Disney adaptation of the fairy tale will be released next month

A new clip from the forthcoming Disney adaptation of Beauty and the Beast appears to contain a sly reference to a moment from one of the Harry Potter films.

The live action adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy tale will be released on March 17, and, ahead of the film’s release, Disney have released a new clip showing Emma Watson (as the protagonist, Belle) leading a musical number.

Keen-eyed observers have noticed, however, that a short interaction in the clip may in fact be a Harry Potter Easter egg. Possibly referencing Watson’s break-out role in the wizarding franchise as Hermione, the moment where Belle asks Monsieur Jean if he’s forgotten something has been cited by fans as a reference to the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher’s Stone.

Jean replies: “I believe I have. The problem is, I can’t remember what!” This is a near word-for-word quotation from a line spoken by Neville Longbottom in The Philosopher’s Stone after Watson’s character Hermione spots his Remembrall, telling him: “I’ve read about those. When the smoke turns red, it means you’ve forgotten something.”

Watch the clip from Beauty and the Beast below.

Speaking about the film last week, Watson denied that the forthcoming film is about Stockholm Syndrome.

“Belle actively argues and disagrees with [the Beast] constantly,” Watson reasoned. “She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm Syndrome because she keeps her independence, she keeps that freedom of thought.”