‘Harry Potter’ soundtracks to be released as vinyl box set

First five movie scores to be released next month

The first five Harry Potter soundtracks are set to be released as a massive vinyl box set next month.

Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V will collect the scores from the first five films (2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix). It will be released on November 17 via Rhino.

The first three scores were composed by John Williams, while Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooper provided the music for Goblet of Fire and Order of the Phoenix respectively.

The soundtrack for the fourth film (Goblet of Fire) features three songs by the fictional wizard band The Weird Sisters, which was comprised of members of Radiohead and Pulp.

See a picture of the box set below and listen to the first film’s soundtrack.

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, an album by John Williams on Spotify

Meanwhile, JK Rowling recently revealed that there are two Harry Potters in her fictional wizarding world.

Writing in a post on the Potter fan site Pottermore, Rowling revealed that Potter’s great-grandfather Henry Potter – known as Harry to his friends – worked in the Wizengamot law courts from 1913 to 1921.

“Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War,” Rowling wrote. “His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight’.”