‘Harry Potter’ stars reunite at celebration event

Several Harry Potter cast members reunited for Universal Orlando’s Celebration of Harry Potter event earlier this week.

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy, posed for photos with Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis and Professor Filius Flitwick actor Warwick Davis.

Captioning a photo of him and Felton, Isaacs wrote: “Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal’s #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito.”

He added: “A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical. Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant – even the tragically unSlytherin.”

Check out all the photos shared below.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that a three-part film adaptation of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is in the works.

The two-part play co-written by JK Rowling, which is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, premiered at London’s Palace Theatre in June. With shows continuing to sell out, it’s been rumoured that a Broadway production is being organised too.

Now it’s been reported that Warner Bros. – the studio behind the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – is planning a Cursed Child trilogy. Original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reportedly being lined up to return.

