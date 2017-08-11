It's the real life Godric's Hollow...

The house that featured as the birthplace of a certain boy wizard in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows has been put up for sale – and it’s set to go for almost £1 million.

The Grade I listed De Vere house, which is located in the Suffolk village of Lavenham, famously appeared in the final Harry Potter film as the place where the titular wizard was born.

Less fortunately, it was also the place where his parents fought in vain as they were killed by Lord Voldemort.

Now, it’s been placed up for sale with a starting price of £995,000 ($1,292,714). A description of the home on estate agents Carter Jonas claims that it is “steeped in history”.

“De Vere House is an outstanding Grade I listed property steeped in history and, more recently, made famous for its appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, the description states.

“Even though Lavenham is synonymous with fine timber-framed houses, De Vere House stands out as one of the most prestigious with its beautiful façade and significant period features throughout.

“The façade is jettied with exposed timbers, brick nogging (herringbone design), leaded mullions and ornate carved timbers. The front door of De Vere House is one of its most notable features and appears in numerous guide books and Treasures of Britain..”

“Forming part of Godric’s Hollow, De Vere House can be seen opposite a fictional graveyard with a Christmas tree in the window, with lights on and music emanating”, the description says of the house’s involvement in Harry Potter.”

Meanwhile, J.K Rowling recently reclaimed her spot as the world’s richest author, after earning £95 million in the last year.