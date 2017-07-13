Harry Styles hints that he may retire from acting after making big-screen debut in ‘Dunkirk’

The singer reportedly made the admission during the Christopher Nolan-directed film's premiere in London earlier this evening (July 13)

Harry Styles has hinted that he may retire from acting after making his big-screen debut in Dunkirk.

The singer plays Alex in the new Second World War drama, which has been directed by The Dark Knight and Inception‘s Christopher Nolan. Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh are also among the leading names in the cast of the hotly-anticipated new film, which is released in the UK on July 21.

Speaking at tonight’s red carpet premiere in London’s Leicester Square, Styles made the surprising admission to reporters that he may bow out of acting altogether after only just making his debut in Dunkirk.

According to BT, Styles told reporters: “I’d do this one again but it may be one and done.

“[Acting] feels a little different [to music] for sure, but you’ve done the [film] already so [the premiere] is the fun bit,” he continued. “I loved it. I had a great time, and I’ve been very fortunate to be part of this film.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“When I heard about Chris [Nolan, director] doing it, I was already excited to watch it, to be honest. I just wanted to be involved.”

Nolan was similarly full of praise for Styles recently, comparing his actor’s performance in Dunkirk to that of the late Heath Ledger’s iconic role as The Joker in The Dark Knight.