He's making his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's war actioner

Harry Styles has revealed that Dunkirk received a 12A certificate because he couldn’t stop turning the air blue.

The former One Direction star is making his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan’s war actioner, which was originally aiming for a PG certificate before he accidentally dropped the F bomb twice during filming.

But rather than leaving the expletives on the cutting room floor, Nolan reportedly embraced Harry’s ‘natural’ reaction to the scene and kept it in.

The 23-year-old singer admitted: “Chris [Nolan] makes this world that makes you react so naturally. You do not feel like you have to act that much as he makes it really instinctive.

“And you get carried away. He makes it so easy to be immersed in it.”

Despite receiving early praise for his debut role in the film, Harry has also admitted that it might also be his final turn on the big screen.

“I’m thinking, what am I doing?”, he admitted at the film’s world premiere last week.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk. I’d do this one again but it may be one and done – I’d do this one again. I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”