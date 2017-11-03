Giant Harvey Weinstein effigy to be burned for Bonfire Night

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society choose Weinstein as subject of their Guy Fawkes Night celebrations

A giant effigy of shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will be burned in a Kent town for Bonfire Night.

Every year for Guy Fawkes Night, the Edenbridge Bonfire Society pick a celebrity effigy to be burned on its bonfire. The annual event raises money for local charities. Previous effigies have included Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins, Lance Armstrong and Wayne Rooney.

Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the charity said that calls for Weinstein to be this year’s pick had been “overwhelming” but stressed that the choice was a “lighthearted” one, saying that there was “nothing funny” about the accusations levelled at Weinstein.

“As with last year there were many strong contenders for this year’s celebrity Guy, particularly in the political and cultural world,” the spokesperson said. “While the burning of the Guys is aimed as a lighthearted way to mark the traditional bonfire celebrations in the UK, there is of course nothing funny about [the allegations].”

See a picture of the Weinstein effigy below.

Meanwhile, Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta could be the first person to bring rape charges against Weinstein.