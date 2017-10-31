Harvey Weinstein police investigation widens

The Metropolitan police are looking into sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between the late 1980s and 2015

The police investigation surrounding Harvey Weinstein has been widened following new allegations.

In recent weeks, the Hollywood film producer has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations that Weinstein “unequivocally denies”.

The Metropolitan police are now looking into allegations of sexual assault on seven women, which are said to have taken place between the late 1980s and 2015. The Guardian reports the alleged crimes were all reported to the police between October 12 and 28, 2017.

Two of the women involved in the new allegations claim they were sexually assaulted three times by the producer. One said he assaulted her in 2010, 2011 and 2015, while another was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein outside of the UK in 2012, and then a further two times in Westminster in 2013 and 2015.

In a statement, Met police commissioner Cressida Dick said: “We do not name people in such investigations and nor do we give ticker tape updates on any investigation.

“We take sexual offences seriously, of course we do, and we will always receive an allegation and we will then assess that, and we will investigate fairly and proportionately.”

As yet, Weinstein hasn’t responded to these allegations, but his spokesperson previously said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”