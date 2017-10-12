Harvey Weinstein reportedly facing ‘criminal investigations’ over allegations

The film producer is also being sought by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for emergency talks

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly facing ‘criminal investigations’ into the mounting claims of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him in the past week.

The film producer, who was fired from the board of his own company last weekend, has come under intense scrutiny following the allegations, some of which date back decades.

With Weinstein also reportedly heading to rehab in Arizona, The Daily Mail have now reported that the US Department of Justice have instructed the FBI to investigate Weinstein – with some fearing that Weinstein may flee to Europe in order to avoid potential prosecution.

An FBI spokesman said that: “We do not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations.”

The New York Post have also reported that The New York Police Department have opened an investigation into Weinstein, with The Special Victims Division having been ordered to “endeavour to identify and locate and interview any potential victims” – according to a high-ranking police source.

Weinstein is also being sought by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – who host the Oscars – for emergency talks. The Academy will meet on Saturday (October 14) to “discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the academy” [via BBC].

Last night (October 11), Cara Delevigne became the latest high-profile Hollywood name to speak out against Weinstein, claiming that the producer sexually harassed her during a business meeting, attempting to kiss her and coerce her into having a threesome.

Earlier this week (October 10), a New Yorker exposé saw Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women, which he “unequivocally denies”.