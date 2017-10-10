Harvey Weinstein reportedly ‘sent plea’ to top Hollywood executives before firing

The producer has been sacked from his own company, The Weinstein Company, after a number of sexual harassment accusations

Harvey Weinstein reportedly ‘sent a plea’ to a number of top Hollywood executives in an effort to stop him from being fired from his own company.

The film producer was sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company over the weekend following a slew of sexual harassment accusations, some of which dated back decades.

US media are now reporting that Weinstein called on some of the biggest names in the US film industry to come to his aid after the accusations surfaced. The New York Times have reported that Weinstein sent an email to top executives and movie agents on Sunday (October 8) that revealed he was “desperate” for help.

The emails reportedly reads: “My board is thinking of firing me. All I’m asking is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counselling. Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counselling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there. I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can’t support me.

“We believe what the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company,” the email continues. “If you could write this letter backing me, getting me the help and time away I need, and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need.”

Meanwhile, British star Romola Garai has detailed an alleged instance of sexual harassment she suffered while working with Weinstein.