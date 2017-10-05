Harvey Weinstein responds to sexual harassment accusations from Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and others

'Pulp Fiction' producer is the subject of allegations spanning almost three decades

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has responded after sexual harassment allegations spanning almost three decades surfaced, with actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan among the accusers.

The film producer and co-founder of Miramax is best known for producing the likes of Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and more.

A recent New York Times article features claims from various women, including Judd, McGowan and colleagues of Weinstein’s, about unwanted sexual advances. Since the article’s publication, Weinstein’s attorney has threatened to sue The NY Times for defamation.

Judd claims that Weinstein invited her to a business breakfast meeting two decades ago only to have her sent to his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her in a bathroom robe, Judd claims, proceeding to ask her to give him a massage and proposing that she watch him shower.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Judd told the NY Times that she remembers thinking.

The article also alleges that Weinstein reached a previously undisclosed settlement with Rose McGowan in 1997 for $100,000 over an incident in a hotel room during Sundance Film Festival. A legal document states that the settlement was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein but was to “avoid litigation and buy peace”.

McGowan declined to comment to the NY Times on the reports, but has since tweeted: “Hollywood boy’s club press: protecting violators since 1919. You’re in foul company, gentlemen, you must be so proud of yourselves.”

Elsewhere in the NY Times article, it is alleged that Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with various women dating as far back as 1990.

A former employee, Lauren O’Connor, is said to have sent a letter to Weinstein Company executives in 2015, describing there as being “a toxic environment for women” at the company. In her letter, O’Connor detailed an allegation by a female assistant, who said that Weinstein badgered her into giving him a massage while he was naked, leaving her “crying and very distraught”.

Responding to the allegations in a statement, Weinstein said: “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

He continued: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” The producer stated that he was working with therapists and planned on taking a leave of absence to “deal with this issue head on”.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Weinstein’s statement also paraphrased a lyric from Jay-Z‘s latest album ‘4:44’. Scroll below to read it in full.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer advising Weinstein, said that he “denies many of the accusations as patently false”. She also said that she has been advising Weinstein on gender and power dynamics, describing him as “an old dinosaur learning new ways”.

Bloom stated that she has “explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviours can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating.”

Of O’Connor’s leaked letter, Bloom stated that the complaint was withdrawn after a settlement was reached, further commenting: “The parties made peace very quickly.”

Weinstein’s attorney Charles Harder has since threatened to sue the NY Times, describing its article as “saturated with false and defamatory statements”. A statement from Harder adds: “It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organisations.”

Read Harvey Weinstein’s full statement below: