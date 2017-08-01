Has Ben Affleck signed on for a Batman film trilogy?

Rumours have been swirling online that the actor has signed a new Batman contract.

It’s been reported that Ben Affleck has signed up to star in a new trilogy of Batman films.

Affleck stepped down as the director of a new, standalone Batman movie in January, though he’s still due to star in the movie. He has since been replaced in the director’s seat by Cloverfeld lenser Matt Reeves, who has said he won’t be using Affleck’s script for the film.

Now a little-known website called Fortress of Solitude has reported that Affleck will actually appear in three Reeves-directed Batman films. The website writes: “According to a Warner Bros. source Ben Affleck has signed on to appear as the Batman in Matt Reeves Trilogy (sic). Affleck will play the Dark Knight for three more films, with the last leading into a Batman Beyond film, which will also lead to the next phase of the DC Extended Universe.”

The story has been widely reportedly online, but it seems very likely to be false. It has been corroborated neither by Warner Bros., nor by any more credible industry websites like Variety or Deadline.

Plus, as the very reliable fan site Batman News points out, the author of the article is one “Edward Nigma” – the alter ego of Batman’s famous adversary the Riddler.

However, we do know that Affleck will definitely play Batman in Justice League movie, which will be released in the UK on November 17.