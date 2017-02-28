Has the director of ‘Gotham City Sirens’ just revealed its villain?

Catwoman and Poison Ivy are expected to feature in the spin-off too.

Director David Ayer has dropped a massive hint about Gotham City Sirens, his upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off movie.

The film is expected to feature Margot Robbie’s break-out character from Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, alongside fellow female DC icons Catwoman and Poison Ivy. Megan Fox has recently been linked to the Poison Ivy part.

Now Ayer has shared a picture of infamous DC baddie Black Mask, suggesting he could be the film’s antagonist. The supervillain made his comic book debut in 1985. He is known for his fixation with masks, sadistic personality and ongoing rivalry with Batman.

Ayer directed last year’s Suicide Squad movie, which grossed a massive $745 million (£600 million) at the box office, despite being saddled with mostly terrible reviews. Gotham City Sirens is expected to hit cinemas before the planned Suicide Squad sequel.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Warner Bros. has also given the green-light for a spin-off movie featuring Will Smith’s character Deadshot. This would tell the character’s origin story.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Mel Gibson was in talks to direct a sequel to Suicide Squad. He would succeed Ayer, who has also directed Bright, an upcoming Netflix movie starring Will Smith. Watch that film’s trailer here.