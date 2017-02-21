Has the ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Blu-ray release date leaked?

The 'Star Wars' anthology film grossed over $1.05 billion (£850 million) worldwide.

The Blu-ray release date for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story appears to have leaked.

Disney has yet to announce when the Star Wars anthology film will get its home release, but fan site Star Wars News Net has spotted that two separate US retailers – Wal-mart and Best Buy – have listed its availability date as April 4.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened in cinemas in December and grossed over $1.05 billion (£850 million) worldwide. Although Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has said there won’t be a sequel, it has been reported that Rogue One star Felicity Jones is contracted to make another Star Wars film.

The Star Wars saga will now continue with this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is set for release on December 15.

Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Earlier this month (February), a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.

It has also been reported that Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off film focusing on a young Han Solo. The actress responded to these rumours last week at the V05 NME Awards 2017.