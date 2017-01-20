Have ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ film plans leaked?

A 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' film trilogy is reportedly in the works.

A three-part film adaptation of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is in the works, it has been claimed.

The two-part play co-written by JK Rowling, which is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, premiered at London’s Palace Theatre in June. With shows continuing to sell out, it’s been rumoured that a Broadway production is being organised too.

Now it’s been reported that Warner Bros. – the studio behind the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – is planning a Cursed Child trilogy. Original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reportedly being lined up to return.

Journalist Jim Hill said during the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast: “I have heard that Warner Bros has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.”

He added: “They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults. And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK, maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent.”

Hill added that the first Cursed Child film could come out in 2026 – when Daniel Radcliffe is 37 years old, the same age that Harry Potter is in the play. The five-film Fantastic Beasts franchise is scheduled to end two years before this, in 2024, which means there would be no confusing overlap with the rumoured Cursed Child films.

