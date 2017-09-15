Actress Heather Locklear suffers ‘minor injuries’ after car crash

The incident occured last night.

Hollywood actress Heather Locklear has been admitted to hospital after crashing her Porsche in a ditch.

According to police, the 55-year-old’s car was the only vehicle involved in the incident, which occurred shortly before 6PM last night.

She was transported to a local hospital, and is believed to have suffered minor injuries. TMZ reports that neither drugs or alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash.

Lockyear was previously arrested in California in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The actress is best known for starring in TV shows including Melrose Place and Dynasty, and was previously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee before the pair divorced after seven years.

She was also married to Bon Jovi drummer Richie Sambora, before the pair divorced in 2017 after 13 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, she also spoke out after it was claimed that she had entered rehab.

In a statement, she claimed that she was “feeling great… taking steps to enrich and better her life”.

“Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead,” she said.