Helen Mirren says she would love to play Donald Trump

The acting veteran said it "wouldn't be hard" to penetrate his psychology

Helen Mirren has said she would love to play Donald Trump in the future.

The acting icon was speaking at the Loyola Marymount University School of Film & TV’s ‘The Hollywood Masters’ series last month when she made the comments.

“I’d be so funny as Trump,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I love it. I’ve almost got the hair! I mean what a fascinating character. What an extraordinary character. I mean that’s a character isn’t it, the real thing?

“I would say real life is so much more interesting than anything you can make up, you know. But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don’t know, but you know, he is an extraordinary character.”

Mirren added that she didn’t foresee getting into the President’s head to be much of a challenge. “I don’t think [his psychology] would be too difficult to penetrate quite honestly,” she said. “You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother. I don’t know much about Trump’s background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there. You have to start with the child, and the child is very much in Trump.”

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney has slammed Donald Trump over his views on climate change. The former Beatle accused the American leader of turning around “a lot of the advances that have been made” to help the environment” after the US President pulled out of the Paris Agreement to cut global emissions earlier this year.