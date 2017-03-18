Henry Cavill to join Mission: Impossible 6 alongside Tom Cruise

The Superman actor’s role in July 2018’s sixth instalment confirmed on director Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram account

Henry Cavill will star alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 6, due for release next July.

It had been rumoured Cavill, who will reprise his role as Superman in DC’s Justice League film later this year, would join Tom Cruise’s long-running franchise, but his role was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie over Instagram.

“Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure,” he wrote.

Cavill responded: “How can I say no to a man with such pefect hair” before having it explained to him by McQuarrie, who directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and worked with Cruise on the first Jack Reacher film, that the role would involve “extreme heights, high speeds … practical stunts, firearms and sporadic explosions.”

Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure. A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Details of Cavill’s role are yet unknown, but it is thought he will be a right-hand man to Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, rather than an antagonist. Alec Baldwin’s return to the franchise is yet to be confirmed.

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Man Of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and for starring as Napoleon Solo in Guy Ritchie’s big-screen version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The Jersey-born actor recently teased a Green Lantern cameo in the upcoming Justice League film.