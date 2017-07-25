This is some serious movie magic...

A beard and moustache grown especially by Henry Cavill for his role in Mission Impossible 6 is reportedly causing huge headaches for the Justice League team – who have been forced to digitally remove it in post production.

The actor, who plays Superman in the forthcoming DC Comics movie, has been called back for reshoots at the same time as he films Mission Impossible 6, a role in which his character sports some significant facial fuzz.

But Paramount have reportedly refused the actor permission to shave off his beard – which means that the production crew behind Justice League have been forced to work some serious movie magic.

A report in Variety claims: “Cavill’s issues are even more thorny. Justice League’s” Man of Steel had expected to be able to finish shooting the sixth Mission: Impossible film before needing to don Superman’s spandex again. That has not been the case, however, as the new scenes that are being shot have required him to jump back and forth from each production.

“Because of this, a mustache he grew for his character in the Mission: Impossible sequel will have to be digitally removed in post-production. Paramount, which is distributing the Mission: Impossible sequel, would not allow Cavill to shave the facial hair while production was taking place.”

The reshoots came shortly before it was confirmed that Joss Whedon will receive a co-director credit on the film, after Zack Snyder stepped down to a family tragedy.

Justice League is set to be released on November 17, with a new trailer premiering at San Diego Comic Con that showed the debut of a new and mysterious hero.