Here’s the chilling first trailer for Michael Fassbender’s ‘The Snowman’

The film is based on the best-selling Norwegian thriller

The first trailer for The Snowman has been released.

The film, which is based on the best-selling thriller by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø, will star Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons and Michael Fassbender.

Directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), it follows detective Harry Hole (Fassbender) as he investigates the crimes of a serial killer who leaves his victims without their heads.

Watch the trailer below, via Entertainment Weekly.

The Snowman is due to arrive in cinemas in the UK on October 13.

Last year, Fassbender said he was taking a break from acting.

The star appeared in the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie and he has starred in a number of X-Men movies over the last few years and more recently appeared in the Steve Jobs biopic.

“It’s been pretty full on,” he admitted. “I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I’m going to take some downtime now. The last five years, I was verging on being a workaholic. I’ve just been going from film to film.”

The actor also admitted he wouldn’t rule out quitting acting altogether in the future.

He told Time Out: “I’m not ruling it out. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you’re at your best. There’s a journey to it, and then it’s downhill.”