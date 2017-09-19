Will it be a hit?

The first reviews are in for Kingsman: The Golden Circle after the spy sequel premiered in London last night.

The espionage action caper is a follow up to 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service which followed the adventures of decorated secret agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) as he trained troubled teen Eggsy (Taron Egerton) in the ways of becoming a Kingsman.

But while the original film was praised for its inventiveness and potential to spark a multi-film franchise, it seems that critics aren’t being so forthcoming about the sequel.

The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin was among the film’s chief detractors, describing it as a tiresome “slog”.

“Even painted in electric pink and blown up to the size of the Hollywood sign, the word ‘slog’ wouldn’t do justice to Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Just getting to the end of Matthew Vaughn’s new film feels like chewing through a 15-tog quilt”, he wrote.

He was equally vocal on Twitter, describing it as “the most bored I’ve been in the cinema all year, by a significant distance”.

Similar criticism came from Variety’s Peter Debruge, who wrote: “It is all aggressively stylized, abusively fast-paced and ear-bleedingly loud, relying so heavily on CGI that nothing — not one thing — seems to correspond to the real world.”

The film wasn’t without its fans though, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy praising its “imaginative” nature.

“This fleet-footed, glibly imaginative international romp stays on its toes and keeps its wits about it most of the time”, he wrote.

There was also unanimous praise for Sir Elton John’s cameo, with many hailing it as the best part of the film.

Posting on Twitter, BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb wrote: “Elton John slays”.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits UK cinemas on Friday 22 September.