Good news, Marvel fans!

The social media embargo has broken on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the first critical responses seem to be very positive with particularly praise going to the soundtrack.

Directed by ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’s Taika Waititi, the critics are saying that the New Zealand director’s brand of comedy works perfectly with Chris Hemsworth who turns out to be an amazing comedic actor.

The film is released October 27 and stars Chris Hemsworth alongside Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett.

The initial consensus on Twitter is that the movie is the funniest MCU film outside of the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ series and is easily the best Thor film yet. “Laughing beginning to end”, one critic noted.

Another made the important note that the film is self-contained meaning that you won’t need to have seen the other 16 MCU to follow the plot. Hulk’s ability to speak, as revealed in the latest trailer, elevates the character to “scene-stealer” status.

Check out a selection of reactions to early press screening of ‘Thor: Ragnarok” below.

Recently, Mark Ruffalo revealed that the future of a Hulk solo movie to follow-on from ‘Ragnarok’ is unlikely to ever happen.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” confirmed Ruffalo. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”