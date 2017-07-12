Here’s Gollum reading Donald Trump’s tweets

This is precious

‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor Andy Serkis took to US TV to read out a series of Donald Trump’s tweets in the style of his character ‘Gollum’. Check it out below.

Andy Serkis was appearing on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to promote his latest movie ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes‘, when the host invited him to adopt his legendary character to read through some of the President’s infamously inflammatory tweets.

Adopting the character’s hunched pose, Serkis delivers a shrill delivery of lines such as “the fake news media has never been so wrong, or so dirty”, “despite the constant negative press kovfefe” and of course “SAD!”

“That’s the most beautiful thing,” replies Colbert, “they actually sound better that way.”

Earlier this year, various other members of the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ cast enjoyed a mini reunion.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Dominic Monaghan, who played Meriadoc Brandybuck in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy, shared pictures of himself hanging out at a restaurant with Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Billy Boyd (Peregrin Took) and Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins).

The former castmates even picked up cutlery from the restaurant table to recreate a popular Moria fight scene. Check out Monaghan’s pictures from the mini-reunion below.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A post shared by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST