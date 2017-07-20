Here’s a new R-rated trailer for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

The sequel stars Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Julianne Moore

A new R-rated trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle has been released.

Studio 20th Century Fox shared the new teaser ahead of this week’s Comic-Con event in San Diego.

The trailer shows returning star Taron Egerton (who plays Eggsy, a member of the British group, the Kingsman) telling Channing Tatum‘s Agent Tequila (a member of the American spy group the Statesman): “It’s very American.” Tatum replies: “Fuck yeah.”

The rest of the clip features several fight scenes, including one in a black cab, and a remix of The Who‘s ‘My Generation’. Watch the trailer below, via Entertainment Weekly.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Egerton, Mark Strong and Colin Firth all returning for the sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: Secret Service. This time, they are joined by Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and more.

The film is released on September 20 in the UK. A panel on the film will take place at Comic-Con on today (July 20) at 11am PT (7pm BST).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, the brand new Batmobile from the upcoming Justice League movie has been unveiled at Comic-Con.The new and upgraded Batmobile will be driven by The Dark Knight in Batman’s appearance in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ film, set for release on November 16, 2017.