Here’s what the critics have to say about ‘Murder On The Orient Express’

Is it a hit?

The first reviews are in for Murder On The Orient Express, with critics casting their verdict on Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic.

As well as directing the film, Kenneth Branagh stars as iconic sleuth Hercule Poirot, who is tasked with solving a murder on the eponymous train from a cast of suspects including Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Dame Judi Dench, and Daisy Ridley.

But is it any good?

Despite coming from classic source material, Branagh’s adaptation has split critics in two – with detractors claiming that it fails to capture the spirit of Christie’s work.

In a two-star review for The Times, Kevin Maher claimed that the film “lurches wildly between respectful adaptation and clueless remake.”

He also singled out the computer-generated exteriors, describing them as having “all the artificial charm of The Polar Express.”

Similar criticism came from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, who claimed that it “never gets up a head of steam.”

However, the film wasn’t without its fans.

A glowing review came from The Daily Express’s Allan Hunter, who described it as “vintage entertainment”.

“Murder On The Orient Express contains one of Christie’s cleverest plots and Branagh transforms it into lavish, razzle-dazzle escapism”, he wrote.

“There is luxury in everything from the costumes to the wonderfully fluid camerawork.”

Murder On The Orient Express is out in UK cinemas now.