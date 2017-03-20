‘High-Rise’ director ‘couldn’t give a f***’ about cinema walk-outs

'High-Rise' is set in an alternate 1970s and stars Tom Hiddleston.

Ben Wheatley has revealed that he “couldn’t give a fuck” after reports of cinema and premiere walk-outs for his film High-Rise.

High-Rise stars Tom Hiddleston as Laing. It’s set in an alternate 1970s and follows Laing as he moves into a tower block that represents the British class system.

During the Empire Awards last night (March 19) Wheatley was asked by the Express about the walk-outs.

The filmmaker bluntly responded: “Well, I couldn’t give a f***.” Wheatley was then asked if that was all he had to say on the matter, and replied: “Absolutely.”

Getty

Wheatley attended the Empire Awards as High-Rise was nominated for Best British Film. The award went to I, Daniel Blake. Best film went to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with director Gareth Edwards picking up the award for Best Director. Felicity Jones was also named Best Actress. High-Rise actor Hiddleston picked up the Hero Award.

Speaking to Variety last year, Wheatley opened up about the walk-outs. He said: “There’s walkouts, but what kind of an idiot walks out of a film? I don’t think I’ve ever walked out of a movie.

“I’ve always made the movies for me and that sounds arrogant, but I understand there’s an audience that’s like me and I play to that audience.

“My gamble is that it’s big enough to support the film.” On the world premiere walkouts he added: “It can be bruising on the day, but it’s fine.

“I get worried that one day you’ll make a film nobody will go and see. But at least people are passionate about it.”