Highest-paid actresses of 2017 revealed

Annual list unveiled by Forbes

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the highest-paid actresses for 2017.

It sees Emma Stone take top spot for the first time, seeing a 160 per cent increase in her income over the last twelve months thanks to the success of La La Land. Stone earned $26 million (£20.1m) in the past year.

Stone takes the top spot from Jennifer Lawrence, who fell to third in the list with earnings of $24 million (£18.6m). Lawrence was overtaken by Jennifer Aniston, second in the list with $25.5 million (£19.8m) raked in over the past twelve months, largely through commercial and endorsement deals.

The top 5 is completely by Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis, who place just above Emma Watson, British’s highest-paid actress.

Also in the top 10 are Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Amy Adams. See the top 10 in full below.

Emma Stone – $26 million (£20.1m) Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million (£19.8m) Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million (£18.6m) Melissa McCarthy – $18 million (£13.9m) Mila Kunis – $15.5 million (£12m) Emma Watson – $14 million (£10.8m) Charlize Theron – $14 million (£10.8m) Cate Blanchett – $12 million (£9.3m) Julia Roberts – $12 million (£9.3m) Amy Adams – $11.5 million (£8.9m)

Despite six of the top 10 actresses being over 40, Forbes admit there is still a lack of diversity in the list.

Natalie Robehmed, associate editor at Forbes, told Harper’s Bazaar: “This year’s ranking did not include a single actress of colour. Last year, Deepika Padukone and Fan Bingbing made the cut, but this year both failed to earn the $11.5 million entry due to quieter schedules, Forbes estimates.”

“The lack of diversity on the list comes down to roles: Only 28.3% of all speaking roles across formats go to characters from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, according to a 2016 study. That means there are simply fewer characters—and fewer high-paying roles—written for women of colour. When studios, directors and screenwriters begin creating more main characters for women of colour in the types of big budget movies that pay huge upfront fees and backend profits, we’ll see more actors of colour on the list.”