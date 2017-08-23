And it's probably not who you thought it might be...

The highest-paid Marvel superhero actor has been revealed as Vin Diesel.

Forbes’ annual rich list of actors was revealed earlier this week, with Mark Wahlberg coming out on top with earnings of $68 million (£53 million).

The rich list also shed light on the surprising revelation that Vin Diesel is currently the highest-paid Marvel actor, with $54.5 million earned by the 50-year-old from June 1 2016 to June 1 2017.

While much of his fortune from last year will have probably been garnered from his involvement in the Fast & Furious and xXx franchises, Vin Diesel earns the accolade of highest-paid Marvel superhero through his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the voice of Groot.

The actor will also make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War next year, with the upcoming film set to be released on April 25 2018.

Robert Downey Jr. – who plays Iron Man – earned the second most of any Marvel actor with $48 million, while Chris Hemsworth (Thor) rounded off the top three with $31.5 million.

Vin Diesel’s Guardians co-star Chris Pratt, meanwhile, came in at 23rd on the overall Forbes list with earnings of $17 million.

However, the findings of Forbes’ list also exposed the continued pay gap between male and female actors, with the world’s top 10 male actors earning nearly three times as much as the top 10 highest-earning female actresses.