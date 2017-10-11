Ben Affleck issues apology after being accused of groping Hilarie Burton

Alleged incident took place during a 2003 'TRL' interview

Actress Hilarie Burton has alleged that Ben Affleck groped her during a TV interview when she was younger. Affleck has since apologised for having “acted inappropriately”.

Affleck was recently criticised for his response to the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual harassment allegations, with Rose McGowan accusing Affleck of lying about having no knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged actions.

Tweeting about Affleck’s response to the scandal, one Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” to which Burton replied: “I didn’t forget.”

Burton – known for her roles in One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy – was referring to an alleged incident that took place when she hosted MTV’s Total Request Live.

During an interview with Affleck in 2003, Burton alleges that the actor groped her breast while hugging her.

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton wrote in a reply to the original tweeter. Burton would have been 20 or 21 at the time.

She added: “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Watch footage of the alleged incident below.

Affleck has responded to Burton’s claims by tweeting: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize”.

Last night, Ben Affleck shared a statement in which he said the accusations against Harvey Weinstein made him “angry”, continuing: “I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

Rose McGowan responded to Affleck’s statement, accusing the actor of “lying”, claiming that he has known about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for years.“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” McGowan wrote in a tweet . “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”