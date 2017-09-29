And the fans aren't happy

Hocus Pocus, a 1993 witch comedy Disney film, which has become an object of great internet nostalgia, is officially set to return.

According to Deadline, the Disney Channel is in the early stages of reimagining the cult film as a TV movie with original producer David Kirschner working as an executive producer. The Royals‘ Scarlett Lacey will write the script.

The original film starred high-profile performers Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the ‘Sanderson’ witch sisters, however, they are unlikely to return in the remake. The Hocus Pocus remake will also get a new director.

Original screenwriter Mick Garris rumoured to Forbes earlier this week that a possible sequel was in the works. “There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die,” Garris said. “I have heard they are developing the script, I haven’t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel. It might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

However, he incorrectly suggested the original cast would be in place. “I think they are. If they don’t do that I think it would be a big mistake because all three of them are still so incredibly potent and powerful and great performers and who else can recreate those characters?”

Fans of the original have expressed distaste online at the idea of a remake without the original cast.

There is no release date currently confirmed.