‘Hogwarts Express’ rescues family stranded in remote Scottish Highlands

The family of six's boat had blown away, leaving them stranded.

A family of six was rescued by a real-life Hogwarts Express on Thursday (October 12) when they became stranded in remote Scottish Highlands.

The family – including four children – had rowed across Loch Eilt in Lochaber, when their boat got blown away in a storm, leaving them completely stranded, according to Herald Scotland.

They took refuge in a small hut, before contacting police at 11.30am on Friday, who then alerted the coastguard.

“They were quite near the railway line so the Jacobite steam train was contacted and they picked them up and took them to Mallaig,” a spokeswoman for Stornoway Coastguard told press.

“They were well after the ‘Harry Potter‘ train came to their rescue.”

The Jacobite is a train that runs a 41 mile route described as “the greatest railway journey in the world”, travelling between Fort William (close to Ben Nevis) and fishing village Mallaig.

It is currently running a seasonal morning service until October 27, before picking up again on December 4 until December 29 for a winter special.

It’s the same route that was shown in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, and similar trains are used.

West Coast Railways provided Warner Bros with the train used as the Hogwarts Express, and allowed them to use the entire Jacobite route for filming.

The actual Hogwarts Express used for filming is now on display at Warner Bros Studio in Watford.

Recently, it was announced that the first five ‘Harry Potter’ film soundtracks would be released on vinyl.