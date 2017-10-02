Hugh Hefner laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe at private funeral ceremony

The Playboy founder passed away on Wednesday (September 27) at the age of 91

Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest following a private funeral and memorial service in LA.

The Playboy founder passed away on Wednesday (September 27) at the age of 91 at his home, which was also known as the Playboy Mansion. He died from natural causes.

Hefner’s funeral took place on Saturday (September 30) at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in LA. In accordance with his wishes, he was buried next to the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

Hefner purchased a crypt next to Monroe’s for a reported $75,000 back in 1992. Despite never meeting in person, Hefner purchased the plot because “I’m a believer in things symbolic. Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”

As news of his death broke last week, the likes of Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Kim Kardashian West and Jenny McCarthy were among the famous names to pay tribute to Hefner.

A statement released by Playboy on Hefner’s death read: “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.”