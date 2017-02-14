Hugh Jackman has his sixth skin cancer removed

The 'Wolverine' star urges fans to wear sunscreen

Hugh Jackman has spoken out and shared a photo after having his sixth skin cancer removed.

The ‘X-Men’ star took to Instagram to tell share his story with his 10million followers, unveiling a photo of bandaging across face while urging others to get checked and wear sunscreen.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he wrote. “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen”

The ‘Wolverine’ actor had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 after having a mole checked under the advice of his wife Deborra-Lee Furness

“Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked,” he wrote on social media at the time. “Boy, was she right! I had a Basal Cell Carcinoma. Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!”

A basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of skin cancer, largely believed to be caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or from sun beds.

Meanwhile, Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine is set to hit cinemas when ‘Logan’ is released on March 3. The latest trailer was unveiled earlier this month.

Also, the writers of ‘Deadpool 2’ have been discussing the potential of a crossover film with the character.

We’ve come a long way from 2009, when we couldn’t get the movie off the ground ’til now,” writer Paul Wernick said. “And to have [this team-up]? It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe, and again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time.”