Fire breaks out on Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron movie set

A staged fire quickly turned into a real threat.

A fire broke out on the set of Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron’s new movie The Greatest Showman.

The fire apparently started when six overhead lights designed to make a staged fire look more impressive actually crashed into the building below on set, sparking flames that quickly grew out of control.

According to People, the Fire Department of New York responded when the blaze erupted. Neither Jackman, Efron nor others on set were harmed. A spokesperson for production company 20th Century Fox quickly confirmed: “There was a small fire on the set of The Greatest Showman. The fire was quickly contained and no one was injured. The main cast had already wrapped when the fire occurred.”

The New York Post also clarified that off-duty firefighters working as extras helped to put out the fire.

Jackman is both producing and starring in The Greatest Showman, which is based on the life of the Ringling Bros boss and eccentric showman P.T. Barnum.

The international cast for director Michael Gracey’s movie also includes Mission: Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Zendaya.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman has spoken out and shared a photo after having his sixth skin cancer removed.

The ‘X-Men’ star took to Instagram to tell share his story with his 10million followers, unveiling a photo of bandaging across face while urging others to get checked and wear sunscreen.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he wrote. “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen”