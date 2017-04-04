Watch trailer for new Heath Ledger documentary

'I Am Heath Ledger' premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

A trailer has been released for a new Heath Ledger documentary film.

The late actor – known for his roles in The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain and A Knight’s Tale – died in January 2008 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. He was 28.

New documentary I Am Heath Ledger is directed by Derik Murray and features interviews with friends, family members and colleagues including Ang Lee, Naomi Watts and Emile Hirsch.

It premieres at Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 before airing on Spike TV come May 17. The film will also experience a limited theatrical release from May 3.

Watch its trailer below: