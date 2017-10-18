It's all in black and white

Louis CK has shared the first trailer for his new movie, ‘I Love You, Daddy’.

Set in New York, the film sees television writer Glen Topher (CK) attempting to stop his 17-year-old daughter, China (Chloë Grace Moretz), from dating a much older movie director, Leslie Goodwin.

In the black and white trailer, Glen attempts to confront China over what she plans to do with her life after moving into his apartment. Their relationship then becomes strained after China encounters Goodwin (John Malkovich) at a party, and they start a relationship. Watch the trailer below:

“She is a child, she knows nothing. She’s like a Disney princess on oestrogen,” Glen tells love interest, Grace Cullen (Rose Byrne).

The film was first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and has received generally positive reviews. Writing for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw described the film as a “screwball comedy” which “contrives to be a very funny and recklessly provocative homage to Woody Allen”.

The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy echoed the sentiments. “I Love You, Daddy isn’t designed to turn non-committal folk into C.K. fans but his unstructured, often meandering artistry – an honest riff on Woody Allen – is a present breath of fresh air.”

However, Slate have commented that the film trailer feels “particularly icky amid the Weinstein fallout”, in reference to the recent allegations of sexual assault levelled at Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. “I Love You, Daddy probably couldn’t feel more unintentionally relevant than it does now. The industry is a way different place than it was just a few weeks ago,” writes Aisha Harris.

I Love You, Daddy is expected to be released on December 1.