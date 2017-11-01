Watch an extended trailer for Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding biopic ‘I, Tonya’

Film is due for release in December

A new, extended trailer has been released for Margot Robbie’s upcoming Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. Scroll below to watch.

In the film, Robbie depicts disgraced figure skater Harding, known for her attack on rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Harding had aimed to break Kerrigan’s leg so she couldn’t compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer. Harding’s involvement would eventually lead to her being stripped of her 1994 national title and a lifetime ban from the figure skating world. I, Tonya is due for release on December 8.

Having recently seen the first teaser, a new, extended red-band trailer has now been released for the movie. Watch beneath.

Robbie’s previous roles include Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Jane in The Legend of Tarzan and Daphne de Sélincourt in this year’s Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Robbie first expressed an interest in the movie in March 2016.

Meanwhile, Robbie is set to star in a new film alongside Jared Leto about the Joker and Harley Quinn. The film is set to take place after the sequel to Suicide Squad and it is described as an “an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine.” The film comes after it was recently announced that a new Joker movie based on the character’s origins is in the pipeline.