Ian McShane slams his 2012 movie ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’

McShane tells it like it is, again...

Ian McShane has given his honest verdict on his 2012 movie Snow White And The Huntsman.

The veteran actor played a dwarf leader called Beith in the fantasy film starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth. His fellow dwarves were played by Bob Hoskins, Toby Jones, Ray Winstone, Nick Frost, Eddie Marsan, Johnny Harris and Brian Gleeson.

Asked about he and Winstone’s Huntsman roles, McShane told The Guardian: “The less said about that the better. We were the best things in the movie. But by the time we’d spent six hours getting fake asses and prosthetics, we only had three hours to shoot in. These people pay you a lot of money and you want it to be good. But sometimes you want to say, ‘Hey guys, you know, get it together.’”

McShane did not return for last year’s sequel, 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, which saw Hemsworth joined by Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt, but not Kristen Stewart.

McShane is known for being straight-talking in interviews. Earlier this year he suggested Game Of Thrones fans who get upset about spoilers should “get out a little more”.

When he was criticised for giving away a Thrones spoiler in 2016, he famously said: “You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape. I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a fucking life. It’s only tits and dragons.”