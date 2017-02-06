Idris Elba reportedly angers neighbours with plans to build recording studio in basement

Actor-turned-DJ hoping to convert his £2.5m London home

Idris Elba is reportedly planning to build a recording studio in the basement of his London home, angering his neighbours in the process.

The actor-turned-DJ, known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, is allegedly planning to build a state-of-the-art studio in the basement of his Grade II-listed £2.5 million Hackney house to use for “film, TV and music post-production”. The studio would be open for 15 hours a day, seven days a week. Elba’s proposed plans have been submitted to the local council, the Daily Mail reports.

Elba’s neighbours are said to be “furious” over the plans, with one neighbour reportedly telling the Mail: “There is almost unanimous upset. We know he’s a DJ and we don’t want the noise. There was a charity based in his house before and they sold it to him. It’s been quiet up to this point.”

Getty

Meanwhile, Elba is raffling off the chance for one competition winner to go out with him on a Valentine’s Day date. He is raising money for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which seeks to help schoolgirls in Sierra Leone “become a new generation of dynamic female leaders.”

Elba’s latest fundraising effort for the charity will see him raffle himself off for a date on February 14, where you can spend a romantic evening in the company of the 44-year-old actor – who promises cocktails, champagne and the ordering of “whatever your heart desires.” The lucky winner will also be flown out for the date, before being whisked off to a four-star hotel.

Back in August, Elba said that there was “a good chance” that Luther might return to the small screen in the future.