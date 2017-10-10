‘I’m not in hell now’ – Cara Delevingne opens up about her mental health battles with depression and ADHD

She described her teenage years as 'dark and traumatic'

As part of World Mental Health Day, Cara Delevingne has spoken out about her battle with Attention Deficit and Hypersensitivity Disorder (ADHD).

The 25-year-old model, actress, writer and musician was appearing on ‘This Morning’ to promote her new book ‘Mirror Mirror‘, when she looked back on her life growing up with ADHD, and struggling to truly communicate how she was feeling.



“He’s got ADHD like I have,” she joked when asked about her dog, but then continued, “I’m not in hell now. The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times. Those are some of the points I remember the most. I didn’t know how to communicate my emotions.

“I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school.”

The model added: “And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn’t feel that way and I shouldn’t feel bad. It’s the guilt.”

This follows comments made by the model and actress last month, when she was very open about her past experience with depression.

“I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling,” she said. “I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely. And all the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn’t understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”