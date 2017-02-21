Independent cinemas in the US to screen ‘1984’ in protest at Donald Trump

'There are no such things as alternative facts'

A host of independent cinemas across the US and Canada are set to screen the film 1984 in protest at Donald Trump‘s alleged proposed cuts on cultural programs, including the entire elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Up to 90 theatres in the States and one in Canada will show the movie, which is based on the 1949 novel by George Orwell, on April 4. The cinemas include Alamo Drafthouse, IFC Center and the Film Society of Lincoln Centre, reports indiewire.com.

The story centres around the character Winston Smith, a member of the Outer Party.

Winston works in the Records Department in the Ministry of Truth, his job is to rewrite and distort history.

As a way to rebel and escape Big Brother’s tyranny he begins a diary, which is an act punishable by death.

“Orwell’s novel begins with the sentence, ‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen,’” reads a joint statement on behalf of all participating theatres. “Less than one month into the new presidential administration, theatre owners collectively believe the clock is already striking thirteen. Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonises foreign enemies, has never been timelier.”

The statement continues: “The endeavor encourages theatres to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts’.

“By doing what they do best – showing a movie – the goal is that cinemas can initiate a much-needed community conversation at a time when the existence of facts, and basic human rights are under attack.

“Through nationwide participation and strength in numbers, these screenings are intended to galvanise people at the crossroads of cinema and community, and bring us together to foster communication and resistance against current efforts to undermine the most basic tenets of our society.”

A full list of participating theatres can be found here. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities and organisations.

Meanwhile, Wavves are planning to launch a series of anti-Trump billboards.

Frontman Nathan Williams told fans on Twitter the boards would feature cartoon depictions of the US President including one which shows a tiny Trump sucking from Steve Bannon’s teat while another shows a little character pee on Trump, as he cowers behind a wall.