Someone tried to ‘mansplain’ the Indiana Jones costume to the woman who designed it

A costume designer from the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, has embarrassed a Facebook user who questioned her knowledge of the movie – not realising that she had in fact designed the titular character’s iconic costume.

Deborah Nadoolman Landis designed Jones’ costume for the 1981 movie and worked closely with director Steven Spielberg during the production of the film.

Earlier this year, Landis provided the US game show Jeopardy with a question based on Raiders of the Lost Ark: “Charlton Heston’s wardrobe in 1954’s Secret of the Incas inspired the clothes worn by this adventurous character 27 years later”.

However, a Facebook user known only as ‘Stanley’ took issue with the question, claiming that it was actually the 1952 film The Greatest Show On Earth that had a bearing on Jones’ aesthetic as “Spielberg acknowledged he was inspired by Greatest Show in numerous interviews.”

Landis fired back with the harsh truth, however: “Really. ‘In interviews’? I was there. [Spielberg] and I watched Incas together in an empty theatre. Stanley, you have got to be kidding.”

