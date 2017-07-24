‘Intense surprises’ and deaths teased in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

First trailer was recently revealed at Comic-Con

Avengers: Infinity War bosses have warned fans to be prepared for some huge surprises and major deaths.

Co-director Joe Russo said at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 22) via MTV News, that major changes are afoot in the Marvel universe.

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I believe in stakes,” he said. “I believe that everything has to have an end at some point in order for it to have value. The audience should be prepared.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige echoed Russo’s sentiment revealing that Avengers: Infinity War, and its untitled follow-up, will be an emotional experience.

“It’ll be emotional for a lot of different reasons,” Feige added. “As all our films try to do, we want to have the laughs, we want to have the heart, we want to have the humour, and Infinity War has all of that.”

Fans got their first peak of the new movie during a trailer that was screened at the event, which featured The Guardians Of The Galaxy and The Avengers taking on giant baddie Thanos.

Although it wasn’t posted online some fans posted clips, which were later deleted. You can view rough footage via The Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson recently teased that her character Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow) could be set for an emotional meeting with Bruce Banner (The Hulk), played by Mark Ruffalo.

She said: “I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one. My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s character. I had such devastation that day. I don’t know why. I was so devastated.

“It was something about this character that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn’t or there’s – and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time.”

The brief admission comes after Robert Downey Jr spoke about his future as Iron Man – and admitted that’ll he stop playing Tony Stark by the time it becomes “embarrassing”.

He said: “Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU Movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go to do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas on May 4, 2018.