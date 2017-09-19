Fans accuse studio of ‘Photoshop fail’ on new ‘Tomb Raider’ poster

Many say Vikander's neck has been 'stretched'

Movie fans have reacted to the first poster from the new ‘Tomb Raider’ movie – with many accusing the studio of Photoshopping Alicia Vikander’s neck to make it appear longer.

With the first full trailer from the movie set to drop today, yesterday the first poster of the upcoming film was unveiled:

However, many fans have taken online to accuse the studio of Photoshopping the image to make Vikander’s neck appear longer.

The latest instalment of ‘Tomb Raider’ tells the story of Lara Croft’s origins.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we’ve stripped away all of her experience,” said Vikander in July, as more photos from the movie were released. “She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the title role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018.