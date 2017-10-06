Watch Isla Fisher recall the time Lady Gaga mistook her for Amy Adams

Actress talks about how she's often mistaken for Adams

Isla Fisher has discussed the time that Lady Gaga mistook her for Amy Adams, revealing that people regularly think that she’s her fellow actress.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fisher recalled an incident at a Vanity Fair post-Oscars party when Gaga approached her to praise her performance in American Hustle, a film that earned Adams an Oscar nomination.

“I usually correct them, but sometimes I don’t,” Australian-born Fisher said, explaining how she “gracefully” accepted Gaga’s compliment before spotting the actual Amy Adams entering the room.

“There’s Isla Fisher,” she then told Gaga, adding, “she’s not even nominated for anything, what’s she doing here?”

Fisher also revealed how she was once mistaken for Amy Adams while breastfeeding in Ikea, before airing a mock public service announcement about how she is not Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain or the girl from the Wendy’s logo.

Watch below:

