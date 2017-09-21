Cast includes Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Yoko Ono

The first trailer has arrived for Wes Anderson’s new movie Isle Of Dogs.

The stop-motion animated movie, which is set in Japan and follows a boy’s journey to find his missing dog, will hit cinemas in the US on March 23, 2018 and March 30, 2018 in the UK.

Anderson has assembled a typically impressive cast featuring Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B Vance, Jeff Goldblum and Yoko Ono.

You can watch the film’s first trailer below, soundtracked by 60s psych group the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band’s song ‘I Won’t Hurt You’.

In December Anderson shared a teaser for the film featuring Edward Norton, who has been cast as a character called Rex. He also revealed that he will be shooting the movie in England.

Meanwhile, Anderson has also offered up the chance for a random member of the public to star in Isle of Dogs. As part of his CrowdRise campaign, he offered a very special prize to one lucky fan who donates $10 or more to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which seeks to preserve and restore film heritage.

“The top [prize] is an invitation to come visit us on our set where we’ll continue to be filming our story and even an opportunity to do a voice of, probably another dog, in the movie,” Anderson said. The winner will be given a role in the film’s closing scene.