This is what the all clown screening of ‘It’ looked like

The stuff of nightmares

It opened this weekend, bringing in a record-breaking $117.2m in North America during its first few days.

To celebrate the remake of Stephen King’s classic tale, cinemas across America staged all-clown screenings.

Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse was once such cinema, who urged movie-goers to turn up in their best clown attire for their screening on Saturday (Sept 9).

Check out some of the terrifying costumes below.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård as iconic clown Pennywise. He previously spoke of the scary clown epidemic, which was long-rumoured to be a marketing stunt for the film.

Speaking to NME about taking the role of actual-killer clown Pennywise in the reboot of Stephen King’s ‘It’, Bill Skarsgård revealed his relationship with the scary clown association.

“The clown thing is strange… I found this documentary”, the actor begins, “It stressed that up until the novel of It there wasn’t a collective fear of clowns… Then this book was released and it really changed how everybody viewed clowns.”

“If you look at the depiction of scary clowns in films, you don’t really see any prior to It. Then in the late ’90s they started popping up all over the place.”

Skarsgård concludes: “Certainly this movie’s not going to help these poor professional clowns who are just trying to entertain kids”, which is actually true, as reported by real life clowns.

Meanwhile, Skarsgård stars on the cover of this week’s NME magazine.