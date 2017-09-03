‘IT’ director gives update on ‘transdimensional’ sequel

The first installment of the new adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel is set to hit cinemas on September 8

IT director Andy Muschietti has given an update on the forthcoming movie’s sequel.

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed 1986 horror novel has been the subject of much hype over the past year, with the film finally set to hit cinemas on September 8.

With the release of the movie just under a week away, Muschietti has already been discussing the new movie’s sequel, which currently has the working title IT: Chapter Two.

Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, the director confirmed that the sequel would be primarily set in the present-day and would take on the “transdimensional” feel of the conclusion of King’s novel.

“I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids,” Muschietti said. “Getting in to that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in [the sequel].

“In the book, the perspective of the writing is always with the Losers [Club], so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what’s on the other side.”

“I also wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn’t want to get in trouble with that — going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff — and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids,” he continued about his directorial approach. “There’s another movie to expand into that.

“Also, there’s a physical truth that it’s a movie that has a budget. And I didn’t want to get into a depiction of a realm that fucks up our budget, the creation of a world that will basically suck up half of our budget, and would have to sacrifice a lot of things.”

Last week, King gave his reaction to seeing the latest cinematic adaptation of his novel.